Two Possible COVID-19 Exposure Sites Identified in Antrim, Emmet Counties

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting of two new possible COVID-19 exposure sites.

One is at Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen in Elk Rapids and another is at Pour in Petoskey.

The health department says anyone who was at Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen on July 6 and 8 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and July 10 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the exposure date.

If you visited Pour on July 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. and July 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. you should self monitor for COVID-19 symptoms as well.

Both restaurants have been contacted and are working with the health department to ensure the safety of employees and visitors.