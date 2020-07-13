Traverse Connect Helps Local Businesses Navigate Mask Requirement

Local chambers are working to help businesses navigate the mask requirement.

Traverse Connect in Traverse City says they haven’t gotten too many questions about the new executive order.

That’s because many businesses already had a mask policy of some kind in place when they re-opened back in May.

Traverse Connect put out guidance and resources for businesses about the new executive order.

That included where to find masks for customers and signs to let customers know about the mask policy.

“I think so many businesses really took it seriously and took it as a responsibility really to do things the right way, they wanted to reopen in a safe manner and they wanted to be an example for the state. We want the community to know they’re taking this seriously, whether it’s a customer facing business or a business you would never walk into,” said Traverse Connect President & CEO Warren Call.

Traverse Connect asks people be patient as businesses adjust to new rules and work to safely stay open.