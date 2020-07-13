Snowmobile Club Receives Grant to Build a Bridge, Connecting Trails

A snowmobile club in Manistee and Benzie counties recently received a grant that will help them bridge together two trails.

The Manistee County Community foundation awarded the Benzie-Manistee Snowbird Snowmobile Club with $30,300.

It’s a step closer to the club’s $190,000 goal to build a bridge across Bear Creek in Manistee County.

The bridge would connect to more than 450 miles of adjoining trails in Grand Traverse, Benzie and Manistee.

Mark Coe, vice president of the Benzie-Manistee Snowbird Snowmobile Club, says, “To me, I spent 18 years out of the area, I grew up in Onekama and… to come back and make opportunities like this available for people in these rural communities, it’s just a blessing.”

Coe says the goal is to create a trail that connects Interlochen State Park to Orchard Beach State Park in Manistee.