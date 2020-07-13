Sault Tribe Announces COVID-19 Assistance Programs

The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians board of directors just announced $5 million worth of funding to help members of the tribe who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding comes from the CARES Act and must be applied for by tribe members.

$1.5 million of that funding will go to members in the fishing business and to those who own their own small business.

Part of the money will also go towards public safety improvements to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.