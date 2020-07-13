Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe Reacts to Retiring of Redskins Name, Logo

It was announced Monday that Washington is dropping the name and logo Redskins from the NFL team.

The decision comes from many people speaking out about how inappropriate and offensive the name is to the Native American community.

“To be honest with you and very matter of fact, a day late and a dollar short,” said Frank Cloutier, the Director of Public Relations for the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe.

While dropping the name from the team is seen as progress, many still aren’t satisfied with the decision.

“It’s a shallow win for us, simply because it was a dollars and cents thing,” added Cloutier. “And not the most appropriate reason to do it. The Native American population has fought against that name for many many years now. To retire it instead of denouncing it, with the appropriate apology…. I’m glad it’s done but there were so many other options.”

While there are other organizations and schools that use Native American mascots or names, the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe knows there are right and wrong ways to go about it.

For example, their relationship with Central Michigan University and the use of the name Chippewas.

“CMU doesn’t have a mascot, they have an identifier. They have a culture of people who they found parallels with. They literally consider the seven grandfather teachings, honor, wisdom, bravery and so on, and they’ve immersed themselves in our culture and those traditions of ours. That’s an appropriate relationship. They’ve acknowledged what the Native American population has gone through,” said Cloutier.

They hope that the decision opens the door to bigger conversations about appropriate displays of Native American culture and equality overall.

“We don’t want to repeat the sins of the past, so I think it’s very important that we literally hold onto the history so we understand and use this as a teaching moment. We’re all in this together as a human race. I don’t care what ethnicity you are, what nationality you are, what the tone of your skin is, the simple fact of the matter is, we all share this earth and we need to walk in time, shoulder to shoulder in equality,” added Cloutier.

To learn more about the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, you can visit their website. For more information on CMU’s connection to the tribe, you can find that here.