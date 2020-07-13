Polish President Wins Re-Election in Close Race

In one of the closets elections in Poland’s history, conservative President Andrzej Duda will continue to serve another term.

Poland’s State Electoral Commission made the announcement Monday morning.

Duda won the election with 51% of the votes.

And Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trazkowski was just behind Duda with 49% of the votes.

The election was originally planned for May, but postponed amid political conflict.

The campaigns were dominated by issues of culture. The polish government, state media and Catholic Church all supported social conservative Duda’s stance.