One Killed in Missaukee County Crash

One person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash Monday morning in Missaukee County.

It happened around 9:45 at the intersection of M-55 and M-66.

The sheriff says an SUV heading east on M-55 hesitated at the stop sign before pulling into the path of a semi-truck heading south on M-66.

The semi-truck was unable to stop in time and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the SUV was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.