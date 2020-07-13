Oasis Family Resource Center Reports Increase in Domestic Violence Calls

Oasis Family Resource Center in Cadillac says they’re starting to see an uptick in the number of calls they’re getting related to domestic violence.

This comes after calls dropped off during the stay-at-home order.

Amber Herlein is the executive director of Oasis Family Resource Center in Cadillac.

She says their calls about domestic violence dropped off during Michigan’s stay-at-home order, but now they’re seeing more women asking for help, and they think they know why.

“People weren’t working, everyone was home together and survivors really didn’t have a safe opportunity to reach out for help. There wasn’t the chance when they had maybe a few minutes at the grocery store by themselves or whenever the case may be, they really didn’t have a safe opportunity where they were really alone to reach out for that support,” said Herlein.

Lt. Derrick Carroll with the Michigan State Police says don’t be afraid to call for help in a domestic violence situation.

“We realize that a lot of people in that situation do feel helpless. They feel like there’s no way out. That’s why the police agencies, the prosecutor attorney’s office, the women’s resources center, all of us have teamed up together over the years to make sure the resources available and the that these people have help,” said Carroll.

And with more calls for help coming in amid a global pandemic, it’s forced Oasis to make some adjustments, including some virtual appointments.

“Really we keep just trying to take a stance of being open and not getting too comfortable in any particular spot so we can maneuver whatever way the survivor needs us to when they’re ready to reach out,” said Herlein.