New Manistee Comic Book Shop Opens Amid Pandemic

Rebel’s Sanctuary Comics and Games General Manager Gregory Hiltz has been wanting to open a comic book store for 10 years.

“I started collecting comics back around the mid ’90s,” Hiltz says. “I was into Spiderman, X-Men, and from there I just started picking up the comic books and reading them. It had always been a dream of mine to open a comic book shop.”

Hiltz turned his dream into a reality when he and his family bought the building in January.

Then, COVID-19 hit.

“Our plan was actually to open in March, and when COVID hit, I was like OK, well, everything is going to be put on hold,” Hiltz says, “which was a big letdown.”

He ended up opening on June 24 and said it’s been a slow start.

“I think we will pick up as time goes on,” Hiltz says. “I think we will eventually get where we have more regulars. It would be nice to see more but we are staying fairly steady.”

Even comic book distributors have been struggling. DC Comics parted ways with its main distributor, Diamond, on June 5, leaving a backorder of books for stores like Hiltz’s.

“I’ve had a two week lull in getting DC comic books,” Hiltz says.

Stacie Bytwork, president of the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce, says locally, other small businesses have been feeling the effects of COVID-19, too.

“They took a hit and then obviously some of them had to lay off their employees,” said Stacie Bytwork, president of the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce. “That’s hard as a small business.”

But there is a positive side to all of this.

“We’re hearing good things from some of [the businesses] that their sales are up from last year,” Bytwork says.

Which is something Hiltz hopes will come to his own store.

“It’s a passion of mine,” said Hiltz. “I love doing this stuff.”