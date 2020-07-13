National Writers Series Virtual Author Lineup Welcomes Miles Harvey

The National Writers Series in Traverse City is known for bringing in authors from across the country but has switched over to a virtual platform this summer. Their virtual authors series is welcoming Miles Harvey to talk about his recent book, The King of Confidence.

The book is about James Strang, the self-proclaimed king of Beaver Island during the 1800s. At one point, Strang controlled a quarter of the state of Michigan. Miles’ book takes a deep look into the life of Strang and the impact he had on the people around him.

The virtual Zoom event set for Tuesday, July 14th at 7 p.m. will involve guest host, Jeremiah Chamberlin, a University of Michigan instructor, contributing editor at Poets and Writers, and editor-in-chief of Fiction Writers Review. Chamberlin will interview Harvey about his book.

The Zoom event is free but requires registration. People can register to watch the LIVE conversation with Miles Harvey and Jeremiah Chamberlin by clicking here.

If you would like to make donations to the National Writers Series you can do so by clicking here.