MTM On The Road: Five Shores Brewing Offers Outdoor Beer Garden, Food Truck

Five Shores Brewing in downtown Beulah opened its doors back in January.

However, they quickly had to close them back up when the coronavirus hit. Now they are excited to finally welcome people back.

But there’s some changes. The inside of the brewery is closed along with its kitchen. However, you can still enjoy a cold brew and some delicious eats in their outdoor beer garden.

Five Shores partnered up Steelhead Cafe Food Truck, which is parked in their beer garden and offers a full menu with things like burgers, onion rings and broasted fish.

Five Shores has a variety of different drinks to try from beer to cider and even wine!

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, give us a taste of what’s on tap.