Michigan State Police Need Help Identifying Truck Thief

71-2936-20 PU 1

71-2936-20 PU 2

71-2936-20 PU 3

Troopers need your help identifying a man caught on camera stealing a truck in Grand Traverse County.

Michigan State Police say it happened on July 12 at Aussie Watersports on East Traverse Highway.

Surveillance cameras caught the suspect driving away in a stolen 1999 Ford Super Duty red pickup truck with Michigan license plate DA51111.

If you know who took the truck or where it might be, call Michigan State Police at (231) 779-6040.