Michigan Reports 384 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 384 new cases of the coronavirus and 7 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 69,722 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,075 COVID-19 deaths.

Sunday the state was at 69,338 confirmed cases with 6,068 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of July 10, 53,867 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians board of directors just announced $5 million worth of funding to help members of the tribe who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding comes from the CARES Act and must be applied for by tribe members.

$1.5 million of that funding will go to members in the fishing business and to those who own their own small business.

Part of the money will also go towards public safety improvements to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

Face masks are now mandatory in all indoor public places and crowded outdoor spaces.

Businesses will be able to refuse entry to anyone not wearing one. And you could be subject to a $500 fine in Michigan for not complying.

There are four exceptions to the new mask mandate that would allow some to enter a building without a mask:

Children under age 5

Those who cannot medically tolerate a face covering

Diners eating and drinking at a table in a restaurant

Worshipers at a church, synagogue, mosque or any other religious facility

Although the rule is officially going into effect Monday, some businesses around Northern Michigan say they have already been requiring it.

The coronavirus is now responsible for more than 135,000 deaths in the U.S.

And across the nation, the number of confirmed cases is quickly approaching 3 million.

Florida hit a new single-day record, reporting about 15,000 cases. That beat out New York’s single-day record of about 12,000 when the state was a hot spot in the beginning of the pandemic.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb says indications show the Sunbelt’s current surge will peak in the next two to three weeks.

But says it will be an “extended plateau.”

“I think things are going to get worse before they get better,” he said.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams defended how recommendations on face coverings changed from the start of the pandemic, saying, ”It’s important for people to understand that once upon a time, we prescribed cigarettes for asthmatics and leeches and cocaine and heroin for people as medical treatments. When we learned better, we do better.”

Now the people of America are being told to wear masks.

President Trump wore a face mask in public for the first time on Saturday when he visited the Walter Reed Medical Center.

And Sunday, for the first time since March, New York reported no new COVID-19 deaths.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.