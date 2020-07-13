Mask Mandate Takes Effect, Businesses Work to Comply

Starting Monday, face masks are now mandatory in all indoor public places and crowded outdoor spaces.

And businesses will now have to find a way to enforce that rule.

Downtown Cadillac is just one local hot spot preparing to enforce the new requirements.

Businesses will be able to refuse entry to anyone not wearing one. And you could be subject to a $500 fine in Michigan for not complying.

There are four exceptions to the new mask mandate that would allow some to enter a building without a mask:

Children under age 5

Those who cannot medically tolerate a face covering

Diners eating and drinking at a table in a restaurant

Worshippers at a church, synagogue, mosque or any other religious facility.

Although the rule is officially going into effect Monday, some businesses around Northern Michigan say they have already been requiring it.

For example, X-Golf Traverse City says, so far, guests have been respectful of the rules and say they know they must have one on in order to go inside.