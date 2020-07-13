MAPS CAREConnect Program Serves Students During COVID-19

A program through the Manistee Area Public School District is helping students manage their stress and mental health.

Before the pandemic, the CAREConnect program through Manistee Area Public Schools provided in-school resources for students and families, but when COVID-19 hit, care connect had to adjust.

Cheryl Wolfram, community health worker through MAPS CAREConnect says, “We had approximately fifty referrals, students who we were beginning to engage with and families, and then once the schools were shut down, we were able to work to maintain communication and reach out to the families who were struggling with the shutdown.”

Kelsey Rhodes, CARE Connect coordinator says now teachers, parents and students can refer someone over the phone, in-person or online:

“The Google Form is pretty simple: it just has your name, the student your concerned about and then maybe a little blurb about what your concerns are.”

Rhoads says the need for these services has grown. They’re currently serving more than 50 students in the district.

“I think we’re getting some extra students that need support now that may not necessarily have needed support within the school building with that structure in place, but now they’re at home and things are chaotic and things are very different than they’re used to,” says Rhodes.

Behavioral health therapist Sonya Broadbent says now she’s helping students in other ways:

“We’re dealing with things at home and not being able to get out of their home.”

Broadbent says students aren’t the only ones reaching out for help:

“I think it’s a lot of parents who kind of need a little extra support because the student is at home for an extended period of time and that’s not normal, because COVID isn’t normal.”

For more information on CAREConnect and how to receive these resources, click here: MAPS CareConnect