Leelanau Co. Deputies Use Narcan to Save Man’s Life

Two Leelanau County Deputies are credited with likely saving a man’s life.

On Saturday night, emergency crews were called to Bingham Township.

When they got there, deputies say they found an unconscious man having trouble breathing.

They were unable to wake him up, so a deputy gave him narcan.

Narcan is an overdose reversal drug.

After two doses, the victim woke up and actually got combative with the two deputies on scene.

He eventually calmed down and was taken to the hospital.