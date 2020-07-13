Island Thyme Catering Rises ‘From the Ashes’ with a New Business and Brand

Since 2013, Island Thyme Catering has made its mark across Northern Michigan with its exceptional food vendor services for weddings, parties, and other events – large or small. 2020 was supposed to be another successful year for them that including many booked events throughout the entire year. And like with many businesses, Island Thyme Catering found themselves sinking after the pandemic hit.

Weddings were canceled, parties were postponed with a ‘Date TBD’ note, and like that – Island Thyme was about ‘burn’ up in flames.

Luckily, with some advice, and a little bit of guidance in the right direction, they decided to add on another service that involves a 1953 Ford F-600.

“Like the mythical bird, the phoenix, we had risen from the ashes,” explained owner, Kristy VerSnyder. “We’ve been able to pick ourselves back up and started a new business that helps us, and our local farmers – while providing delicious and fresh food to our patrons… on the go”.

Stemming from the story of the phoenix, ‘From the Ashes’ is a pizza truck that travels around the Leelanau County with a built-in wood-fire oven. Their pizzas range from simple tastes like mozzarella and red wine tomato sauce, to a Cuban inspired pie with smoked pork and a tasty cream sauce.

They’re locations, hours, and menu items change depending on where they are stationed.

To say up to date on where From the Ashes will be next, follow them on Instagram and Facebook for updates on our location and hours.

For more information about From the Ashes and Island Thyme Catering, click here.