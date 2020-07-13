Infectious Disease Specialist: Very Few People Cannot Medically Tolerate Wearing Face Mask

Governor Whitmer’s executive order strictly requiring face masks in public places has one exception, those who cannot medically tolerate it.

A Northern Michigan infectious disease specialist says there are not many that fall in that category.

“There are very very very very few people who cannot wear a face covering,” said Dr. Karen DenBesten, an infectious disease specialist at McLaren Northern Michigan.

She says there are few people who cannot medically tolerate a face mask.

“If your asthma or emphysema is so bad you can’t wear a mask, then 1) you probably shouldn’t be going outside, and 2) you should see your doctor to get that medically addressed,” Dr. DenBesten said.

Face mask exemption cards are popping up all over social media. Michigan’s Attorney General, the Better Business Bureau, and even the Department of Justice have sent out alerts saying they are fakes.

“These groups are trying to spread misinformation about the use of face coverings, and the unfortunate outcome is that they are also endangering the lives of many people,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. “Business owners should understand that these face mask exempt cards are fake , and people should continue to wear face coverings unless the individual is unable medically to tolerate one.”

“This group, along with others, are attempting to pass themselves off as government agencies and are using fear as their tactic to get businesses to comply with their demands,” said Melanie Duquesnel, President and CEO of Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Michigan & the Upper Peninsula. “We all need to be doing our part by wearing a mask in public unless one is, truthfully, medically unable to do so.”

If wearing a mask is difficult for you, Dr. DenBesten suggests…

“If your mask isn’t comfortable, perhaps you can try one that will work for you that’s more comfortable,” Dr. DenBesten said. “It’s not going to cause you medical problems to wear a mask.”

She says it’s all about working together to beat COVID -19

“Everybody needs to wear masks, 100% of the time. It’s about being a good citizen, a good neighbor and Preventing the spread of COVID to other people,” Dr. DenBesten said.