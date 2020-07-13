Florida Reports Single-Day Record COVID-19 Cases

The coronavirus is now responsible for more than 135,000 deaths in the U.S.

And across the nation, the number of confirmed cases is quickly approaching 3 million.

Florida hit a new single-day record, reporting about 15,000 cases. That beat out New York’s single-day record of about 12,000 when the state was a hot spot in the beginning of the pandemic.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb says indications show the Sunbelt’s current surge will peak in the next two to three weeks.

But says it will be an “extended plateau.”

“I think things are going to get worse before they get better,” he said.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams defended how recommendations on face coverings changed from the start of the pandemic, saying, ”It’s important for people to understand that once upon a time, we prescribed cigarettes for asthmatics and leeches and cocaine and heroin for people as medical treatments. When we learned better, we do better.”

Now the people of America are being told to wear masks.

President Trump wore a face mask in public for the first time on Saturday when he visited the Walter Reed Medical Center.

And Sunday, for the first time since March, New York reported no new COVID-19 deaths.