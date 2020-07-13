First Federal Execution in 17 Years To Proceed, For Now

The first execution of a federal prisoner in 17 years is planned to happen in Indiana on Monday.

Daniel Lewis Lee is the convicted killer facing execution.

He is a white supremacist who killed a family of three and then dumped their bodies in a lake.

The victims’ family filed a petition to delay the execution because they wanted to attend but feared increasing COVID-19 concerns.

On Friday, a judge granted the petition. But the ruling was overturned on Sunday.

The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals says no federal statue or regulation gives the victims’ family the permission to attend the execution.

The victims’ family attorney says they are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.