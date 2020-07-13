Cherry Festival Pin Seller Vies for Ongoing Winning Streak

We all know the National Cherry Festival didn’t go on as scheduled this year. But one thing that *did go forward – is the effort of one man to continue his streak of selling those Cherry Festival pins.

We caught up with Peter Garthe – the record-holding pin seller for the festival, who says, “I never stop. I just kept it going forever.” Like the mailman… nothing can keep Peter Garthe from his appointed rounds. “This year I have to sell pins, riding my bike and travel all over. To Acme, Greilickville, Chums Corner to sell pins.”

Even without a Festival, Peter is determined to hit the streets and sell those pins. Kat Paye is the Executive Director for the National Cherry Festival. “I’ve grown up knowing Peter and of course his love for selling these pins. So when he called me in April and said, ‘well you’re selling the pins right?’ I said, ‘well we have them. So I guess, yeah let’s go for it, yeah we’ll do it.’”

So Peter hit the road. “I’ve sold 465 pins, so far this year. Yep.” He’s been hard at work at festivals past. This is his 30th year selling the pins. And he’s held the record for the most pins sold – 27 years in a row. “My lifetime total is 232,759 pins. I sell pins every day. I love to sell pins. My goal is to raise $1 million for the Cherry Festival.” And Peter is well on his way. “Right now I’ve sold – $673,000 I’ve raised for the Cherry Festival.”

Peter says it’s a little tougher this year to sell without the crowds. “I like it at the beer tent. Last year I sold 9,000 in the beer tent. Everyone keeps coming after me to buy a pin.” He’s guessing by the time he’s done selling this year– in mid-August – he will have put 400 miles on his bike.

Kat Paye knows people love seeing Peter and buying their pins from him. “Everyone asks where you can find Peter. Of course you can buy your pins from us but it’s not nearly as exciting as buying them from Peter our legendary pin seller. He’ll be at our office from 11-3 this Wednesday.”

Or just grab him next time you see him – like we did – and hand over your five dollars. Die-hard pin fans know you’re hoping for a gold pin, to be entered to win prizes. This year’s prizes include a stay-and-play package from the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, a $500 gift certificate, and a flat screen TV. Paye says, “The pin sales is really important to what we do here at the Festival Foundation and the National Cherry Festival. It will help us continue and make sure we can make it into 2021 and provide the festival into the future.” For the Grand Prize Virtual Drawing, you’ll have to get your pins by August 14th.

Believe it or not, Peter actually won – back in 1993. “I gave my mom and dad two airline tickets to them for their 50th wedding anniversary.” He buys pins every year (from someone else just to keep it fair) for a chance to win. And he keeps buying until he gets a gold one. Some years that takes as little as 20 dollars, other times he’ll spend over $100 going for the gold. Paye adds, “We always make sure at the end of the festival that Peter has a Gold and a Silver for his collection.” He says he has pins for every year of the festival since 1989.

When you buy from him, it’s tradition Peter will open the envelope for you. Some people even think he’s a good luck charm. In my case, Peter revealed a regular pin – no gold. “Nope. You got a regular one.” Then he laughs, and it feels like he enjoyed taking my five bucks to support the festival. “Easy come easy go.”

And if you know Peter, you’ll get his trademark greeting for a hello or goodbye: “1-2-3 Boogie.”