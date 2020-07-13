CDC to Release new Guidelines for Schools Reopening in the Fall

This week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to issue new guidelines for reopening schools.

Education Secretary Betsy Devos believes schools should reopen this fall, even with COVID-19 cases surging across the country.

“Kids need to be in school. They need to be learning. They need to be moving ahead. We cannot be paralyzed and not allow that or not be intent on that happening,” she said.

According to an internal document obtained by the New York Times, some people within the CDC warn that reopening schools is the highest risk of spreading COVID-19.