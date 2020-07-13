Business in Focus: Wilderness Canoe Trips

It is safe to say – that no matter where you are in Michigan, you are only minutes away from a body of water. Each year, thousands of tourists and natives head to the Great Lakes State’s waterways to cool down from the summer heat. Northern Michigan is also home to around 50 different rivers, ranging from big to small, and provides hours of entertainment for swimmers, boaters and fishing enthusiasts. For those how have not experienced the beauty of our waterways, Wilderness Canoe Trips in Mesick wants to help plan your first cruise down the beautiful Manistee River.

From laid back tube floats to kayak adventures, Wilderness Canoe Trips provides families with a safe and fun experience for any skill level. “We take care in the services we provide to our visitors, said owners, Roger & Bobby Jo Zack. “We ask important questions about their current skill levels, and what kind of ‘trip’ they would like”.

Their services include canoe, kayak, tube and raft hourly rentals, with trips lasting up to 5 hours. Wilderness Canoe Trips also features overnight trips with places for picnics, swimming, and fishing areas.

“The Manistee River is a great way to ‘get your feet wet’ and your paddle in the water – whether it’s your first trip or 100th adventure with us”, expressed Bobby Jo. “We want all of our customers to leave with a smile on their face and wonderful memories to last a lifetime”.

For more information about Wilderness Canoe Trips, and how to book your first cruise down the Manistee River – click here, or call (231) 885 – 1485.