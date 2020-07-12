USS Bonhomme Richard Explosion Injures Sailors in San Diego

Developing news out of San Diego, CA, there has been an explosion onboard a navy ship.

It is unclear what caused a fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard.

Witnesses report hearing a boom just before a fire broke out.

17 sailors and four civilians are being treated for minor injuries according to the Navy.

Local fire departments say all crew members have been accounted for.

Multiple agencies worked together to control the flames.

