Motorcyclist, Passenger Killed in Newaygo County Hit-And-Run

A motorcyclist and his passenger are dead after a hit-and-run in Newaygo County.

State police are asking the public for their help to find those responsible.

The crash happened on 56th St. in Croton Township.

Troopers say an unknown silver car was trying to pass another vehicle.

It went into oncoming traffic and hit a motorcycle head-on.

The Newaygo man and woman riding it were killed.

Troopers say the suspected vehicle is missing its passenger-side mirror and has damage on that side.

If you know anything about this contact the Michigan State Police Hart Post at (231) 873-2171.