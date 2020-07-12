Michigan Reports 390 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death

More than 69,000 Michigan residents have now tested positive for coronavirus.

The state says Sunday’s single-day case count is 390.

These numbers are the lowest since July 6.

However, weekends usually see dips in reported numbers compared to previous days.

The total number of confirmed cases in Michigan since the start of the pandemic is 69,338.

After one additional death, the total lives lost stands at 6,067.

As of Friday, the total number of “active cases is listed at 9,400 and 53,867 Michigan residents are reported as recovered.

For information on cases in specific counties and more go to www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.