County and Municipal Clerks See High Demand for Absentee Ballots

Demand for absentee ballots has more than tripled since the 2016 presidential election.

The Secretary of State’s Office says more than 1.5 million requests have been made for absentee ballots before the August 4 primary.

Cities are also relocating some of their precincts.

For example, half of Rochester Hill’s 32 locations were in senior facilities.

Clerks are now finding new places for voting where the threat of COVID-19 transmission will not impact aging populations.