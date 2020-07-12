Childhood Vaccination Rates Decreasing During COVID-19 Pandemic

Health departments are urging parents to get their kids up-to-date on vaccines as soon as possible.

Over the course of the pandemic, many regular doctor appointments were canceled.

In May, less than 50% of five-month olds were up to date on recommended vaccines.

This is down 66% compared to previous years.

Overall, vaccination coverage for all milestone age groups is down across the board.

This comes as Michigan has seen declining vaccination rates over the last two years.

Mumps, rubella, and whooping cough are just some of the preventable illnesses doctors are worried about.

They can all cause death but they are also all preventable with a vaccine.