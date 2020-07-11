Trooper, Driver in Critical Condition After Head-On Crash

Michigan State Police say a trooper is in critical condition after a head-on crash in Ionia County.

MSP says a trooper was going west on Grand River Ave. in Boston Township just before 10 p.m Friday.

They say Jeep driven by a Utah woman crossed the center line and hit his patrol car head-on.

Pictures show a patrol car with a crumpled front end.

The trooper had to be carefully extracted from the vehicle and was airlifted to the hospital.

The Jeep’s driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital and was reported to be in critical condition.

MSP says the trooper is currently in critical but stable condition.