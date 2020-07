A teenager is dead after a Friday afternoon crash in Isabella county.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old driver didn’t stop at a sign on Lincoln and Weidman road, and she was hit by an SUV. One of her passengers was ejected from the car.

The driver was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Both of her passengers are listed in serous condition.

The SUV’s three occupants were hurt in the accident but are going to be okay.