Pilot Unharmed After Crash in Benzie County

State police say an Ohio pilot is okay after a plane crash in Benzie County.

Troopers say he was flying from Pellston into Thompsonville around 9 p.m. Thursday.

The twin-engine Cessna touched down in the middle of the Thompsonville airport runway and slid between 200-250 yards.

The plane is still intact but troopers say its underside and propeller were damaged.

The pilot told troopers he may have been distracted and forgot to extend the landing gear.

A report and photographs have been sent to the Federal Aviation Administration for a review and an investigation.