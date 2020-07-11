No Body Contact Advisory Lifted for Northport Marina Beach

In this update, all monitored beaches in Benzie and Leelanau counties are now reported as safe for swimmers.

Friday, we told you the health department found elevated levels of E. coli at the Northport Marina Beach.

They say it is common for levels to increase at beaches after heavy rains following extended dry spells.

Health officials have since received the results from the latest tests.

They say the Northport Marina Beach is now at Level 1, safe for full body contact.