Michigan National Guard Training on St. Mary’s River in Sault Ste. Marie

More than 100 men and women from the Michigan National Guard are doing weekend training in Sault Ste. Marie.

The non-commissioned officers were out on the St. Mary’s river Saturday for training to improve their fundamental skills.

They worked on building “rafts” or floating bridges.

The Michigan National Guard has a location right across from where they are training, which has its benefits.

“Here in Sault Ste. Marie, it’s a great asset to have available to have to this area just in case something would occur at the International Bridge, we would have the capability here that we could potentially cross the St. Mary’s channel,” said Captain Rodenberg from National Guard Unit 1437.

Training will wrap up Sunday.