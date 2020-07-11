Cherry Capital Airport Adds New Nonstop Route to Washington D.C.

Northern Michigan’s busiest airport added a new destination.

Saturday, the Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City welcomed its first-ever nonstop flight from Washington D.C.

American Airlines will be operating back and forth trips from TVC through the summer.

Saturday afternoon, the first flight landed and passengers were welcomed with a salute from the fire department and a slice of cherry pie.

The airport is excited they can add a new route – especially in these challenging circumstances.

“We’re so thankful that in a time they’re in when COVID is here that American Airlines still is committed to Northern Michigan to provide us a nonstop flight.

The Cherry Capital Airport has stepped up their cleaning regimens. For more information go to https://tvcairport.com/