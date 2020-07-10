Turtle Creek Casino Identified As Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site

The Grand Traverse County Health Department has identified another possible COVID-19 exposure site.

The health department says anyone who was at Turtle Creek Casino’s black jack tables on July 5 from 8:30 – 9:15 p.m. should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the exposure date.

Grand Traverse County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, bring the county’s total to 77 confirmed cases, 30 recoveries and 5 deaths. That leaves 42 active cases in Grand Traverse County residents.