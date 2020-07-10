Pres. Trump Declares Major Disaster Area for Mid-Michigan Counties Impacted by May Floods

President Donald Trump approved the governor’s major disaster declaration request for Gladwin and Midland counties Thursday night.

That frees up $43 million in federal funding to help with clean up and repairs.

The flooding happened back in May after a failure at the Edenville Dam and overtopping at the Sanford Dam.

Towns have been working to rebuild since then.

9&10 News spoke with Congressman John Moolenaar from Midland Friday morning, who lobbied the president to get the disaster declaration approved.

“It’s going to be huge for the region, it’s not going to make people, or individual homeowners whole because there’s still going to be a lot of loss, but this will help with roads, bridges, it will help individuals with different needs,” said Moolenaar.