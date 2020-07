Petoskey Man Sentenced After Admitting to Taking Money for Building Projects He Never Finished

A Petoskey man will spend a year in jail after admitting to taking money for building projects he never finished.

James Russell will also spend five years on probation.

He is the owner of JPR Builders.

He was arrested in 2018 after deputies found evidence of building fraud.

Russell had pleaded guilty to stealing the money as part of a plea deal.