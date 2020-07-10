Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency Offering COVID-19 Financial Assistance

If you need a little extra financial help, there is new help available.

The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency has received some CARES Act funding and is providing some financial relief to those in need.

They service those in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Missaukee, Roscommon, and Wexford counties.

With the stimulus check long gone, and unemployment running out for some, they say this help is right on time.

“We know there are people reaching out to us that maybe never have before and that’s absolutely fine that’s what we are here for,” said NMCAA Financial Management Services/Utility Program Coordinator Tish Stave. “We’re here to help people out of a crisis situation right now or maybe prevent them from getting to that crisis.”

Types of assistance available includes:

Utility Assistance

Gas Cards

Phone Cards

Baby Formula

Diapers

Laundromat Vouchers

Bus Passes

Vehicle Repair

Car Payment/Insurance

Mortgage/Property Tax

Rental Assistance

To be eligible you must be a resident of NMCAA’s 10 county service area and have a gross household income that falls under 200% of the federal poverty guidelines (unemployment income and stimulus payments are excluded).

To apply or learn more, you can call 1-800-632-7334 and press 4 to leave a message or email CARES@nmcaa.net.