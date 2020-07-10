Northern Michigan Native opens NYC Restaurant Days before Lockdown

For Rob Guimond opening a restaurant is something that’s been on his radar for quite some time. The Sault Ste. Marie native now living in New York City for almost eight years opened an eatery right before the COVID-19 lockdown hit.

Guimond opened Public Display of Affection at 669 Union Street in Brooklyn, with its main focus on vegetables and pizza. Guimond says he’s grateful for the opportunity, and it’s been something that has him realizing how many businesses didn’t make it through the lockdown.

For him, he says he’s humbled and the name itself ‘Public Display of Affection’ is his commitment to the community and the need to find the good going on in the world around us.

Right now, the Brooklyn restaurant is doing take-out orders and also has outdoor seating. For more information about Public Display of Affection including their menu and hours, click here.