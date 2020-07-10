No Body Contact Advisory Issued for Northport Marina Beach

You’ll want to avoid the Northport Marina Beach for the time being.

The health department says they found higher levels of E. coli during recent testing of beaches around Benzie and Leelanau counties.

Right now, the beach is under a level three no body contact advisory.

The health department says it’s common to see an increase in E. coli levels at a beach after heavy rain following a long period of dry weather.

Follow up sampling is being done Friday.

Those results are expected Saturday.