Nearly 40 States Have Increases in COVID-19 Cases

Nearly 40 states are now reporting increases in average new COVID-19 cases compared to two weeks ago.

Texas, Florida, Arizona and California are still the country’s coronavirus hotspots.

In Arizona, about one in every four tests comes back positive. The state says only about 150 ICU beds are left and supplies are running out.

And Florida hit its biggest 24-hour jump in coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations since the pandemic started.

But that didn’t stop Disney World in Orlando from reopening to season pass holders Thursday. And the park will open to the general public on Saturday.

The Los Angeles mayor says he may need to re-impose a stay-at-home order if the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations don’t decline.

And in New York, large events and street fairs are banned through September.