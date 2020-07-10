MTM On The Road: GT Pie Company’s Genevieve II Food Truck Serves More Than Just Pie

The Grand Traverse Pie Co. is serving up its mouth watering pies and other delicious comfort foods on their Genevieve II Food Truck.

The truck, named after owner Mike Busley’s grandmother, is parked in the Einstein Cycles parking lot on the corner of Four Mile and U.S. 31 North.

Grand Traverse Pie Co. has a standing partnership with Einstein Cycles.

You can pick up a pie that’s ready to dig into, or you can even bring home a kit to make it yourself.

Grand Traverse Pie Company continues to not only serve pie, but the community as well. They work with the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center where they strive to mentor and enrich the lives of Michigan’s youth.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, give us a taste of what’s on the menu at Genevieve II and tell us more about their community partnerships.