Mid-Michigan Flooding: Timeline of Events

President Trump approved of a major disaster declaration for Michigan Counties devastated by flooding.

The declaration unlocks money and resources to help families and businesses rebuild after the Edenville Dam failed, sending water thrashing through mid-Michigan communities.

Here’s a look back at what’s happened since the devastating flooding.

On May 19, Governor Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Midland County after the Edenville Dam failed and the Sanford Dam overflowed.

The next day the Tittabawasse River crested at a record 35 feet and started to rapidly recede.

On May 21, the president gave emergency authorization for homeland security and FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts in the area.

And by June 8, flood damage estimates were revealed by the state at more than $175 million.

On June 15, the governor requested a major disaster declaration for flooding in the counties of Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Midland and Saginaw.

And 24 days later, that request was approved by President Trump.