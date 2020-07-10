Michigan Reports 612 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 612 new cases of the coronavirus and 15 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 68,295 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,039 COVID-19 deaths.

All of the deaths reported Friday are from vital records reviews. That means no deaths occurred since Thursday’s update.

Thursday the state was at 67,683 confirmed cases with 6,024 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of July 3, 52,841 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The Grand Traverse County Health Department has identified another possible COVID-19 exposure site.

The health department says anyone who was at Turtle Creek Casino’s black jack tables on July 5 from 8:30 – 9:15 p.m. should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the exposure date.

Grand Traverse County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, bring the county’s total to 77 confirmed cases, 30 recoveries and 5 deaths. That leaves 42 active cases in Grand Traverse County residents.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday morning requiring individuals to wear a facing covering in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces.

The executive order also requires any business that is open to the public to refuse entry or service to people who refuse to wear a face covering, with limited exceptions.

Businesses that are open to the public must refuse entry and service to individuals who fail to comply, and must post signs at all entrances instructing customers of their legal obligation to wear a face covering while inside.

People exempt from wearing a face covering in businesses include children younger than 5 years old, those who cannot medically tolerate a face covering, and those who are eating or drinking while seated at a food service establishment.

Violating the new order is a misdemeanor subject to a $500 criminal penalty, but no term of confinement may be imposed on individuals who violate the mask requirement.

Additionally, no one is subject to penalty under the order for removing a mask while engaging in religious worship at a house of religious worship.

The executive order goes into effect Monday, July 13.

The governor says she issued the order in response to rising COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

Nearly 40 states are now reporting increases in average new COVID-19 cases compared to two weeks ago.

Texas, Florida, Arizona and California are still the country’s coronavirus hotspots.

In Arizona, about one in every four tests comes back positive. The state says only about 150 ICU beds are left and supplies are running out.

And Florida hit its biggest 24-hour jump in coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations since the pandemic started.

But that didn’t stop Disney World in Orlando from reopening to season pass holders Thursday. And the park will open to the general public on Saturday.

The Los Angeles mayor says he may need to re-impose a stay-at-home order if the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations don’t decline.

And in New York, large events and street fairs are banned through September.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.