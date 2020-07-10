Michigan AG Argues Against Consumers Energy’s Request for $244 Million Annual Rate Increase

Michigan’s attorney general argued against a rate increase proposed by Consumers Energy.

In February, Consumers requested an annual increase in revenues of $244 million.

That would mean a 14% increase for residential customers, or about a 6% increase overall.

The attorney general testified that Consumers should receive no more than a $21 million annual increase.

Under that idea, residential customers would see less than a 1% rate increase.

“A 14 percent rate increase during a time when people are struggling with job loss and economic hardships is too much,” said Nessel. “I am fighting this exorbitant rate increase request and asking the MPSC to significantly reduce it. Consumer protection is a strong focus for my office and I will continue this fight and work with other consumer advocate organizations to help all Michigan customers.”