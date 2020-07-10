Michael Cohen Returns to Prison

President Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, is back in federal prison.

He was granted at-home confinement because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities say he was sent back to prison because he refused the conditions of his at home confinement. Like wearing an ankle monitor.

But Cohen’s lawyer says he never refused to wear an ankle monitor and says he only refused to sign that he would avoid talking to media and publishing a tell-all book.

Cohen is in prison for tax evasion, campaign finance fraud, and lying to Congress.

He is scheduled to remain in custody until November 2021.