Harrison Fire Department Investigating 3 Suspicious Fires

The Harrison Fire Department is investigating three suspicious fires in the Long Lake area of Clare County.

Police say two vehicles were set on fire and someone tried to start a fire at a business.

The Harrison Fire Department is now investigating three arson cases.

The first one involved a vehicle and happened last Sunday. The second was an attempted arson at Long Lake Store on Tuesday.

Then on Thursday morning, a second vehicle had been found at the same apartment complex as the first.

All of the fires have been in the area of Long Lake Road and North Clare Avenue.

The Harrison Fire Department has called in the Michigan State Police to investigate and has a $5,000 reward for anyone with more information that can lead them to an arrest.