Gov. Whitmer Signs Order Requiring Mask Use in all Indoor Public Spaces

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday morning requiring individuals to wear a facing covering in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces.

The executive order also requires any business that is open to the public to refuse entry or service to people who refuse to wear a face covering, with limited exceptions.

Businesses that are open to the public must refuse entry and service to individuals who fail to comply, and must post signs at all entrances instructing customers of their legal obligation to wear a face covering while inside.

People exempt from wearing a face covering in businesses include children younger than 5 years old, those who cannot medically tolerate a face covering, and those who are eating or drinking while seated at a food service establishment.

Violating the new order is a misdemeanor subject to a $500 criminal penalty, but no term of confinement may be imposed on individuals who violate the mask requirement.

Additionally, no one is subject to penalty under the order for removing a mask while engaging in religious worship at a house of religious worship.

The executive order goes into effect Monday, July 13.

The governor says she issued the order in response to rising COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

“Michigan’s fight against COVID-19 is nowhere near over, which is why it’s so important that we all do our part and wear masks when we’re out in public,” said Chief Medical Executive and DHHS Chief Deputy for Health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “Wearing a mask or face covering can significantly decrease the chance of spreading COVID-19 and save lives. It’s important that all Michiganders wear masks properly – not down around the neck, not only over the mouth, but correctly over the mouth and nose. Please everyone stay patient, and remain vigilant.”