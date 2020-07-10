Coronavirus Forces Cancellation of Oasis Family Resource Center Fundraiser

The coronavirus pandemic has forced a northern Michigan nonprofit to cancel one of its major fundraisers for the year.

Oasis Family Resource Center in Cadillac made the decision to not hold their Taste of the North fundraiser.

They were also unable to hold their annual Celebrate Women Lunch, which is another major fundraiser.

Oasis also had to close their thrift shop during the stay-at-home order.

The executive director says they may have to get creative when it comes to fundraising.

“My concern is more the long term, how long are we gonna do this, when will we have events again that support the organization, how long is the store even going to be operational before perhaps we’re pulled back again to closing down,” said Oasis Executive Director Amber Herlein.

For information on how to help, click here.