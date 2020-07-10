Charlevoix County Murder Suspect Not Competent to Stand Trial

A man accused of murder in Charlevoix County will walk free.

83-year-old Paul Crest was found incompetent to stand trial after police say he killed his daughter and hurt his wife in a shooting back in March.

After being charged, the court ordered Crest get a mental evaluation.

That evaluation found he was not competent to stand trial and was not capable of being restored to competency in the next 18 months.

With that, the court then requested Crest get mental health treatment instead.

But that request was denied because Crest suffers from dementia, which does not meet the criteria for treatment.

So right now Crest is free and living with a guardian.

The Charlevoix County prosecutor has written to area lawmakers to consider changing the laws so this does not happen.